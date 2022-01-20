Life is Strange: Remastered Collection delayed again on Switch

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, which gathers together fancied-up versions of the original Life is Strange and its prequel Before the Storm, has been delayed for a second time on Switch and is now expected to arrive "later this year".

The Remastered Collection was originally due to launch last September, a mere two weeks after the arrival of the series' latest entry Life is Strange: True Colors, but publisher Square Enix ultimately made the decision to postpone its release into 2022, citing "the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic".

Square eventually announced a revised 1st February release date for the Remastered Collection on all platforms - Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia - but with just weeks to go until that date is finally upon us, the publisher has swooped in with more bad news for Switch players.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection - Official Trailer.

"The collection will still be hitting Google Stadia, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on February 1st as previously announced," it wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "However, we are sorry to share that the Nintendo Switch versions of the games have been a little set back and will need a bit more time until they are ready, so will be releasing later this year."

Life is Strange Remastered promises to bring a range of enhancements to developer Dontnod's much-loved original game and its Deck-Nine-developed prequel Before the Storm, including visual upgrades for characters and environments, engine and lighting improvements, and - in the case of Life is Strange 1 - fully motion-captured facial animations. The more recent Before the Storm, meanwhile, comes with all the content from its Deluxe edition, namely a range of outfits and its Chloe-Max reunion episode Farewell.

While the Remastered Collection could still be some considerable way off for Switch owners following today's announcement, players on the platform do at least have the option to explore the series' acclaimed latest entry, True Colors, in the interim - and very good it is too.

Eurogamer slapped it with a Recommended badge when it released last year, calling it beautiful and brilliant, if perhaps a little safe. "Whereas Life is Strange 2 acted to disrupt the original's formula and engage in heavier themes," wrote Tom Phillips in his review, "True Colors is a safer riff on Dontnod's debut, but one whose quality allows it to stand on its own without feeling too much like a cover band. Deck Nine is a supremely talented studio, True Colors makes clear, and more than worthy of continuing the Life is Strange franchise."