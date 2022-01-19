The Artful Escape heading to PlayStation and Switch

The Artful Escape is on its way to PlayStation and Switch on 25th January.

The vibrant music-themed game is already available on Xbox and PC, including Game Pass.

It was nominated for a number of end of year awards, as well as featuring in our own Eurogamer Game of the Year list.

If you're yet to play, it follows the surreal adventure of a musician escaping the shadow of his father into... well that would be telling.

Donlan described it as "a rush, a conceit, a virtuoso doodle" in his The Artful Escape review, and as Emad Ahmed wrote, there's magic in spacing out with this game.

Grab your guitar: @TheArtfulEscape is coming to PS5, PS4, & Nintendo Switch on January 25. Starring voice performances by Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, & Carl Weathers. https://t.co/A9gMWM9knh pic.twitter.com/gSp9mDhtlJ — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) January 18, 2022