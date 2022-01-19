The Artful Escape heading to PlayStation and Switch

Worth a strum.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 19 January 2022

The Artful Escape is on its way to PlayStation and Switch on 25th January.

The vibrant music-themed game is already available on Xbox and PC, including Game Pass.

It was nominated for a number of end of year awards, as well as featuring in our own Eurogamer Game of the Year list.

If you're yet to play, it follows the surreal adventure of a musician escaping the shadow of his father into... well that would be telling.

Donlan described it as "a rush, a conceit, a virtuoso doodle" in his The Artful Escape review, and as Emad Ahmed wrote, there's magic in spacing out with this game.

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

