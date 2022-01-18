Dead Cells dev requests input as it looks to improve accessibility features

"The best way to figure out what we're missing is an open dialogue with the players."

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 18 January 2022

Barely two weeks have passed since the release of Dead Cells' third paid expansion, The Queen and the Sea, but developer Motion Twin's astonishing post-launch support continues apace, with the studio now requesting input as it looks to improve the acclaimed rogue-like action-platformer's accessibility features.

"Recently we've been exploring how to make Dead Cells as accessible as possible," Motion Twin - or rather, subsidiary Evil Empire, which now handles Dead Cells' development - revealed on Twitter. "We're doing our own research, but the best way to figure out what we're missing is an open dialogue with the players."

Following some preliminary investigations, Evil Empire says it's already considering the likes of adjustable font size and colour, adjustable colour palettes to assist colour blind players, options to increase UI and background contrast, alongside features such as auto-hit. However, in a bid to spread the net of knowledge wide, it's now canvassing additional feedback.

Dead Cells: Queen and the Sea - Gameplay Trailer.

Initial suggestions have been plentiful - including support for a broader selection of controllers, options that disable certain visual and audio effects, adjustable game speed, and even a Hades-style God Mode - but the developer is still eager to hear more.

Evil Empire's request comes as the tide for improved accessibility in games finally seems to be turning. Microsoft continues its own push for inclusivity with initiatives including its impressive Xbox Adaptive Controller, while recent blockbuster hits such as The Last of Us Part 2, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Forza Horizon 5 (which includes sign language support) have all drawn widespread praise for their extensive accessibility options. Indeed, more and more studios, including Eidos-Montréal, are starting to take improved accessibility seriously, factoring in important considerations early in development, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

AbleGamers' senior director Steven Spohn and Can I Play That? editor-in-chief Ben Bayliss recently shared their insights on accessibility in gaming on Eurogamer, while Vivek Gohil examined the crucial question of hardware accessibility as we move into 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Dead Cells

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Cory Barlog says Sony's own studios pushed to get PlayStation games on PC

"They were like, 'I'm tired of hearing all this. Fine, we'll do this.'"

65

New report suggests Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed to 2023

…and "it's in some sort of trouble".

63

Days Gone director discusses sequel ideas

"We have to be able to crawl before you can walk."

47

It looks like Shadow Man: Remastered is coming to Xbox later this week

Despite no official release date.

30

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection headed to Switch

Worth a stab.

22

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store