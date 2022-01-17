Europeans can now sign up for a chance to purchase a PlayStation 5 direct from Sony

As PS5 continues to remain elusive, Sony has opened up registrations on its PlayStation Direct site to give European consumers a chance to purchase the console straight from the company.

It's an initiative the console manufacturer initially launched for US customers last October, and it's now extended its list of eligible countries to include applicants in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, as well as those in the United States.

Sony says a "limited amount" of consoles are available, and those hoping for a chance to buy one will first need to sign into the PlayStation website using their PSN ID. Successful registrants will receive an email providing a date, time, and full instructions on how to make their purchase.

Sony stresses not everyone that signs up will be given the opportunity to buy a console, and notes the window to make a purchase after receiving an invitation is finite so successful applicants shouldn't dally. Additionally, if customers see a 'sold out' message after following the instructions on their invite, all available PS5s have regrettably been purchased.

There's no indication of how long registrants can expect to wait before Sony begins notifying successful applicants, but a few additional details can be found in its accompanying FAQ.