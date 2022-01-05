Ghost of Tsushima sales top 8m

Ronin in cash.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 5 January 2022

Ghost of Tsushima has now sold over 8m copies.

Sony's open world samurai exclusive has proven exceptionally popular and, as we previously reported, it had sold 5m copies by November 2020.

Last year saw the release of the Director's Cut edition across PS4 and PS5, contributing to the new total.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch! We are so incredibly appreciative and grateful for the support!" said developer Sucker Punch on Twitter.

The sales of Ghost of Tsushima are an impressive feat for a new IP, Sucker Punch's first since the Infamous games.

Sony shared the news at its CES 2022 conference.

There it also shared news of PSVR2, the next VR headset, and announced Horizon Call of the Mountain from Guerrilla and UK studio Firesprite.

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

