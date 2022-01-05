Ghost of Tsushima sales top 8m

Ghost of Tsushima has now sold over 8m copies.

Sony's open world samurai exclusive has proven exceptionally popular and, as we previously reported, it had sold 5m copies by November 2020.

Last year saw the release of the Director's Cut edition across PS4 and PS5, contributing to the new total.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch! We are so incredibly appreciative and grateful for the support!" said developer Sucker Punch on Twitter.

We're thrilled and amazed that #GhostOfTsushima has officially sold more than 8 million copies!



Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch! We are so incredibly appreciative and grateful for the support! pic.twitter.com/AQfyqviBlK — Ghost of Tsushima ? Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) January 5, 2022

The sales of Ghost of Tsushima are an impressive feat for a new IP, Sucker Punch's first since the Infamous games.

Sony shared the news at its CES 2022 conference.

There it also shared news of PSVR2, the next VR headset, and announced Horizon Call of the Mountain from Guerrilla and UK studio Firesprite.