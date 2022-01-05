Behaviour removes Dead by Daylight cosmetics following racist harassment

Leatherface masks no longer unlockable.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 5 January 2022

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has removed unlockable masks for the Leatherface killer used by some players for racist harassment.

Known as The Cannibal in the game, Leatherface (from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre films) players can unlock masks to wear based on the game's playable survivors - just like the film character.

One of those masks is of Black survivor Claudette Morel. A number of players campaigned to remove the mask from the game following racist harassment as it was used as blackface.

Behaviour announced the removal of the cosmetics in a developer update.

"Members of the community have shared their experiences with people targeting and harassing them while using some of these masks. These reports were disheartening to hear, and we absolutely condemn this behaviour.

"We are not comfortable having these masks in the game when they are used as a tool to spread hate. To that end, we will be removing The Cannibal's unlockable faces in this upcoming Mid-Chapter."

Anyone who has played as The Cannibal by the release of the Mid-Chapter will receive 6000 Iridescent Shards to compensate for the removal of the masks.

"We will not tolerate hateful activity and will continue to take every step necessary to protect the community," says Behaviour.

The update brings further changes, including revisions to grade rewards and tweaks to killer abilities. You can read the details here.

The Mid-Chapter update should be live today and arrives ahead of the game's next chapter, which is set to be based on cult Japanese horror Ringu.

