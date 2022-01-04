Eve Online announces Doctor Who crossover event where you fight Daleks

Eve Online will host Doctor Who's most iconic enemies in an unprecedented crossover event, beginning next week on 13th January.

A teaser for the crossover - dubbed The Interstellar Convergence - appeared on Eve's YouTube channel this afternoon but offers few clues as to exactly what will happen.

Nevertheless, we see the iconic BBC sci-fi series' time vortex and, at the end, a Dalek mothership powering up. "Weapons systems restoring!" screams a familiar Dalek voice.

It's far from Doctor Who's first foray into the world of video games, though this is the franchise's most high profile games venture in some time.

Today's tease has been more of a surprise for fans of Eve Online - a fairly straight-faced MMO which does not traditionally feature crossovers. Comments on the teaser range from those saying Eve already has its own lore to be dealing with, to those now asking for a Star Trek crossover next.

"Eve Online x Doctor Who introduces new, Gallifrey-themed space where players will search for artefacts from Doctor Who's Great Time War," an attached blurb reads. "The artefacts will provide players with clues to track down the infamous Daleks and face them in an interstellar battle of the ages.

"Players who survive the fight will reap unique rewards that they can take back to New Eden. Additionally, a login campaign with skill points and Doctor Who-themed items will be available to all players throughout the duration of the event."

If you're interested, don't delay. Without time travel at your disposal, Eve Online's Doctor Who event will run until 1st February.