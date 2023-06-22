Eve Online's Excel integration is now live

In May 2022, developer CCP Games announced an official collaboration with Microsoft to officially bring Excel into sci-fi MMO Eve Online. Excel spreadsheets are a popular way for players to manage the huge amounts of data gained whilst overseeing and expanding their space assets.

At the beginning of this year, CCP Games announced its year-long roadmap for the game, where it stated its aim to launch Excel integration in May for Omega subscribers.

The Excel add-in is now free to use for all players, after launching yesterday. Eve's API is used to import player data, meaning no programming knowledge is required.

Watch on YouTube Eve Online - Viridian expansion launch trailer

Watching it in action may be daunting for those outside of the Eve Online community, but to those who play the game the video demonstrates asset overview across all characters, manufacturing profits calculations, and an easy overview of markets.

In a statement accompanying the launch of the Excel integration, Eve Online creative director Bergur Finnbogason said the collaboration was a "very enjoyable experience and a very natural fit, which should come as no surprise to the data enthusiasts at [CCP Games and Microsoft] and within [their] respective communities".

"[Players] continue to encourage us to explore more ways to make Eve [Online] approachable," Finnbogason continued, with the Excel add-on a "crucial step" to achieving that.

This is the first-ever native Excel add-in for a video game. In a statement, Microsoft's head of product for Excel Catherine Pidgeon siad it had been "only natural" for the company to work with CPP Games.

For a full list on how the Excel add-in can be used in Eve Online and how to install it, read the official blog post from CCP Games.