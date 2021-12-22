Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency event launches

Event brings change to reward roll-out.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 22 December 2021

Halo Infinite's holiday event Winter Contingency has launched, featuring various Christmas related rewards.

The free event runs until 4th January 2022 with ten rewards available.

As explained on Halo Waypoint, those rewards will be rolled out one-per-day until 30th December, with a few extra days afterwards to catch up on missed items.

Unlike the previous Fracture: Tenrai event, the Winter Contingency unlocks are across ten tiers, with your first match each day awarding one tier in the pass.

That means players can login across ten days and complete the pass by playing one match per day, as explained in this Reddit post.

Fracture: Tenrai was criticised for gating progression, as it required event challenges to be completed instead of natural progression through simply playing matches in the limited time playlist.

As result, 343 Industries promised a change in the way events would work in future, with Winter Contingency as the first example.

The rewards for the event include rare weapon coatings, armour coatings, and more.

Premium purchases will also be available for this event in the in-game store.

