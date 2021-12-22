Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency event launches

Halo Infinite's holiday event Winter Contingency has launched, featuring various Christmas related rewards.

The free event runs until 4th January 2022 with ten rewards available.

As explained on Halo Waypoint, those rewards will be rolled out one-per-day until 30th December, with a few extra days afterwards to catch up on missed items.

Unlike the previous Fracture: Tenrai event, the Winter Contingency unlocks are across ten tiers, with your first match each day awarding one tier in the pass.

That means players can login across ten days and complete the pass by playing one match per day, as explained in this Reddit post.

Fracture: Tenrai was criticised for gating progression, as it required event challenges to be completed instead of natural progression through simply playing matches in the limited time playlist.

As result, 343 Industries promised a change in the way events would work in future, with Winter Contingency as the first example.

Tomorrow, it's time for a deck the hall brawl.



Winter Contingency and its free event pass arrive tomorrow as the latest free event for #HaloInfinite! pic.twitter.com/Ujf0K0LlBh — Halo (@Halo) December 20, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

The rewards for the event include rare weapon coatings, armour coatings, and more.

Premium purchases will also be available for this event in the in-game store.