The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a prequel to the TV series

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a prequel to the popular sci-fi TV series, it was announced at The Game Awards.

It's a co-development between Telltale and Deck Nine, the studio behind this year's Life Is Strange: True Colors.

What a debut! The world premiere of Expanse, you saw it here first! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/blIkvaRFnF — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

The Expanse: A Telltale Series features Camina Drummer as the main protagonist, according to a report by Game Informer. Drummer is one of the main characters of the Amazon TV show, whose final series kicks off very soon.

You play Drummer, voiced by Cara Gee from the TV series, who works on The Artemis spaceship and, as you'd expect from a Telltale game, must make tough decisions.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is currently in the early stages of production. Expect a launch on PC and consoles.