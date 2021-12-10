Pokémon Legends: Arceus footage reveals new Voltorb

Sphere you go.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 December 2021

Voltorb is the next classic Pokémon to get an old-school look in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The self-destructing electric sphere, which infamously looks like a Pokéball, has now debuted its new (or should that be old?) Hisuian form.

Hisuian Voltorb, from Arceus' ancient Hisui region, is now a Grass and Electric-type. Its body has a hand-carved look to it, perhaps reminiscent of the early Pokéballs used at the time.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is designed as a prequel to the Pokémon series so far, and is set in an ancient version of the Sinnoh region several hundred years before Diamond and Pearl. Various other Pokémon have gained long-lost versions and evolutions, as a neat shake-up to some familiar faces.

There's a fluffy-headed Fire/Rock-type Hisuian Growlithe, for example, a new Stantler evolution named Wyrdeer, and an alternative evolution for Scyther named Kleavor. More have also been teased - including via an Easter egg in last month's Pokémon Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl.

Pokémon Legends Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch on 28th January 2022. In the meantime, Pokémon Go's current season is teeing up a big crossover.

