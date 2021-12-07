Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives for PlayStation in January

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes Uncharted 4 and spin-off Lost Legacy, will arrive for PlayStation 5 on 28th January.

If you've purchased either game on PS4, you can get the Collection for just $10, Sony announced today. (This doesn't include those with access to Uncharted 4 via PlayStation Plus.)

Uncharted 4's multiplayer mode won't be included, however.

Three graphical modes will be available to pick from. Fidelity Mode offers 4K visuals with a "30fps target framerate". Performance Mode "targets 60fps". Performance+ Mode "targets 120fps at a 1080p resolution".

Standard PS5 features will also be on offer, such as 3D Audio, fine-tuned rumble and resistance for the DualSense controller, and improved load times.

Finally, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection owners in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand will get a voucher for an Uncharted movie ticket.

There's no word yet on when the Collection's previously-announced PC version will arrive, or its own graphical options.

Perhaps it'll turn up alongside the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted movie? That's set to release in UK cinemas on 11th February.