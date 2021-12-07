Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives for PlayStation in January

Without Uncharted 4 multiplayer, with $10 upgrade option.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 7 December 2021

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes Uncharted 4 and spin-off Lost Legacy, will arrive for PlayStation 5 on 28th January.

If you've purchased either game on PS4, you can get the Collection for just $10, Sony announced today. (This doesn't include those with access to Uncharted 4 via PlayStation Plus.)

Uncharted 4's multiplayer mode won't be included, however.

Three graphical modes will be available to pick from. Fidelity Mode offers 4K visuals with a "30fps target framerate". Performance Mode "targets 60fps". Performance+ Mode "targets 120fps at a 1080p resolution".

Standard PS5 features will also be on offer, such as 3D Audio, fine-tuned rumble and resistance for the DualSense controller, and improved load times.

Finally, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection owners in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand will get a voucher for an Uncharted movie ticket.

1

There's no word yet on when the Collection's previously-announced PC version will arrive, or its own graphical options.

Perhaps it'll turn up alongside the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted movie? That's set to release in UK cinemas on 11th February.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Stalker 2 will take up 180GB on Xbox

That's half the space of your Xbox Series S.

44

Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam working on third-person action-RPG "set in a dark fantasy world"

Will be co-published by 505 Games.

27

The Ascent's first paid DLC is out now

Pretty punk.

19

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Switch

PS4 cult hit arrives next year.

12

Assassin's Creed Valhalla extends current festival, adds new sword

As fans wait for Year 2 news.

11

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

105

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

7

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store