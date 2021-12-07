Halo's live-action TV adaptation gets second, tiny teaser trailer

It's been a long time coming, but Halo's live-action TV adaptation will soon get a proper reveal, courtesy of its first full-length trailer airing at this week's Game Awards. Before all that though, there's the briefest of new teases to stoke a spot of anticipation and get you in the mood.

The live-action Halo series - which was first announced all the way back in 2013, at the height of Microsoft's infatuation with TV, TV, TV - got its first teaser trailer during November's Xbox Anniversary Celebration. It admittedly didn't show very much - Master Chief popped on his helmet, Cortana said hello - but it was just enough to get fans in the mood.

Today's second offering isn't, admittedly, that much more illuminating, but it does feature some suitably epic footage of space marines dashing around a massive hanger in their droves, alongside some lingering shots of glossy Halo hardware. As someone who's never played a single game in the series, however, I won't even pretend I can do a forensic breakdown.

Primarily though, the whole point of the new teaser's existence is to point you in the direction of this year's Geoff Awards, which are due to take place this Friday, 10th December, at 1am in the UK. Eurogamer will, of course, be awake and reporting from the event, so all the important stuff - including that first full-length Halo TV trailer - will be ready for your eventual rise from slumber should you succumb to the call of your duvet.

After almost eight years in development, the Halo TV series is finally due to air on Paramount Plus in the US some time in the first quarter of next year. It stars American Gods' Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show) in the role of Dr. Catherine Halsey, and Jen Taylor - reprising her role from the video games - as Cortana.