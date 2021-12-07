Former EA exec Patrick Söderlund teases new project Arc Raiders

Ahead of full reveal at The Game Awards.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 7 December 2021

Embark Studios, the new Stockholm-based outfit set up by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund, has announced the name of its new project.

Titled as Arc Raiders, the mysterious sci-fi game will get a proper unveiling later this week as part of The Game Awards.

A brief teaser video popped up on Twitter last night, with some grainy footage and the tagline: "enlist, resist".

This reveal has been a while coming. We first heard of Embark and saw concept art for this project back in February 2019. At the time, 50 people were working on the game, which was described as a "free-to-play co-op action" title being built using Unreal Engine.

Set your alarms - The Game Awards is due to begin at 1am UK time on Friday, 10th December. We'll be reporting live.

