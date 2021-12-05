Here's our first tease of Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series

It's only eleven seconds long, but here's our first look at Netflix's upcoming live-action Resident Evil show.

It gives us a peek at an iconic Resident Evil enemy - the Cerberus hound - which looks super cute and healthy at first, until it turns its head and shows the rotting flesh on the other side of its skull before it flashes to the logo.

The teaser appeared briefly on the show's official Instagram account but was swiftly removed and replaced by still images instead. Curious, eh? Thankfully, the internet never misses a trick, and several sites managed to snag the video before it was pulled.

Take a peek below:

FIRST LOOK TEASER



Netflix's Resident Evil - coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HLTh5YjfGP — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 3, 2021

The live-action Resident Evil series is slated to arrive on Netflix sometime next year.

The latest installment of the game, Resident Evil Village, has now sold over 5m copies, up from 4.5m copies in July. It's yet to top the success of its predecessor, Resident Evil 7, though, which has increased from 9 to 10 million copies in the same time period.

Don't forget that Welcome to Racoon City is out now, too. Inspired by the events of the first and second games it has more than its fair share of fan-pleasing nods to the originals, including a recreation of that classic zombie reveal shot, familiar locations including Racoon City PD and the iconic innards of the Spencer Mansion, zombie dogs, old-school outfits, and more.