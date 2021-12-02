Stardew Valley update suggests new content on the way

A new update for Stardew Valley has just gone live, which teases potential new content... in the next update.

Update 1.5.5 brings important technical changes for modders as well as bug fixes.

But hidden in the update notes is a hint at what may come in the future.

"A 1.5.6 update is also currently underway," it reads. "There may be some new content in 1.5.6, too, but it's not going to be anything huge like 1.5."

Stardew creator ConcernedApe had previously stated he was unsure if new content would be added to the game, especially as he's focused on future title Haunted Chocolatier.

"I'm not saying there's going to be another Stardew Valley update," the developer told Zach "UnsurpassableZ" Hartman in an interview on Twitch. "I don't even know at this point. Right now I am focused on my next game. So, we'll see."

This update suggests there may still be new content on the horizon.

The biggest addition in Update 1.5.5 is that the game has been migrated from XNA to MonoGame, which futureproofs the game by allowing mods to access over 4GB of RAM.

Elsewhere there are various bug fixes, quality of life changes, and localisation and cosmetic fixes. Check the full update notes here.

Stardew Valley has just been added to Xbox Game Pass if you're yet to give the farming sim a go.