Xbox cloud gaming gets Clarity Boost feature on PC

If you use Microsoft Edge. 

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 30 November 2021

Microsoft Edge may not be everyone's favourite internet browser, but there's a decent reason to use it today - to try a new Clarity Boost feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Clarity Boost is currently being tested using Microsoft Edge Canary - an insider-focused build of the browser - before a general rollout to all Edge users by next year.

"This feature uses a set of client-side scaling improvements to improve the visual quality of the video stream," Xbox program manager Milena Gonzalez said in a blog post, showcasing a side-by-side comparison image to demonstrate the difference:

1

When playing via Microsoft Edge Canary, an option to "Enable Clarity Boost" will be available from the more actions (...) menu when playing any game.

There's no word yet on whether Clarity Boost will be available in future via other browsers, or eventually on consoles.

Earlier this month, Microsoft officially launched Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One and Series X/S to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in 25 countries, including the UK, Australia and US.

