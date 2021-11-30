BBC iPlayer finally arrives on PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 owners can at last add BBC iPlayer to their list of media apps today.

The BBC confirmed iPlayer's roll-out on PS5 this morning, just over a year after the console first launched.

As you'd expect, the app offers streaming in up to UHD quality for supported programs (and if you have the right screen attached).

To download iPlayer on PS5, head to the Media tab on your PS5 home screen, then select BBC iPlayer from the All Apps section.

"We're always working to make iPlayer available across as many platforms as we can, and we're delighted to add the PS5 to the 15,000+ devices where BBC iPlayer is already available," BBC iPlayer head of product Neil Hall said today.

iPlayer arrives on PS5 just in time for the finale of this year's Doctor Who: Flux, or you can catch up on Brian Cox's pretty new series Universe, which I've enjoyed dipping into.