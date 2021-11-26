CD Projekt not for sale, boss insists

CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński has insisted the company is not up for sale.

Speaking with Polish economic newspaper Rzeczpospolita (via VGC), Kiciński discussed investment options.

"We have been saying for years that we plan to remain independent and do not plan to become part of a larger entity," Kiciński stated. "We are also not looking for a strategic investor."

When asked if another company could action a hostile takeover by buying shares, he responded: "There are provisions that significantly hinder hostile takeovers."

In fact, CD Projekt has been investing in other smaller companies, such as The Molasses Flood (The Flame in the Flood) and the Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes, now known as CD Projekt Red Vancouver.

"As part of our strategy update, we announced more activity in the mergers and acquisitions area, which we confirmed in recent months with two transactions," said Kiciński.

"We do not rule out more such transactions in the future. The purpose of our acquisitions is to strengthen our development teams and gain additional support in implementing our strategy.

"In this type of investment, we are most interested in experience and competence, and we attach great importance to whether the team fits into the culture of our group."

Kiciński also stated the company remains confident in Cyberpunk 2077.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest, most ambitious and definitely the most complicated project in our 27-year history," he said. "In almost every aspect, we tried to take it a step further, just as we've done with every Witcher game we've released.

"Releasing a game in a new franchise brings many challenges and risks, especially when the concept is so complex. We brought to life a huge, vibrant futuristic city called Night City, where the characters' non-linear stories take place.

"We're proud of many aspects of the game, but as we know, not everything went our way. Nevertheless, the brand awareness of Cyberpunk that we've managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and details have fans all over the world.

"We believe that in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game, and like our other titles, it will sell for years - especially as the hardware gets more powerful over time and we improve the game.

"We're working on updates all the time, and we're also working on a version for the latest generation of consoles. Of course, the original release taught us a lot. It gave us a kick and motivated us to make changes that will make us better in the future."

Despite its controversial launch, CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 is now topping the Steam charts owing to a 50 per cent discount in the sales (until 1st December). A free upgrade is expected for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions yet to be released.