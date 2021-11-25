Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Battlefield 2042's first big post-launch patch goes live today

With another due next month. 

News by Martin Robinson, Deputy Editor
Updated on 25 November 2021

Just under a week after its initial launch - and following a somewhat shaky start - DICE has deployed the first major post-release patch for Battlefield 2042, looking to address some of its many issues.

While foundational issues such as the lack of a scoreboard or in-game voice chat have been acknowledged, they're not part of the first wave of patches. Instead, today's update - named update two, following the day one patch that launched a week after the game was widely available (look, video game launches are complicated now) - instead introducing balancing and performance tweaks.

Key amongst them is improving how revives work on the field, nerfing the hovercraft and nightbird, an improved respawn system and a fix to the overstated shot dispersion that has made Battlefield 2042's gunplay feel so shoddy.

The third update, which comes out next month, goes much deeper, introducing fixes for the interface, maps, matchmaking and progression. There's a comprehensive list on EA's official Battlefield blog that goes into impressive detail should you want to know more.

Battlefield 2042 officially launched last week, taking the series to a near-future setting for this multiplayer-only outing. It's been one of the shakiest starts for a Battlefield game since the infamous launch of Battlefield 4, leading to it becoming one of Steam's worst-reviewed games. There's still hope, though, for its future if EA and DICE can find a focus for this thinly spread package.

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Deputy Editor

Martin is Eurogamer's features and reviews editor. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

