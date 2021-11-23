Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Skyrim update adds more issues for modders

Black screens fixed at expense of mods.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 23 November 2021

A new update for Skyrim Anniversary Edition fixes an issue with black screens.

Unfortunately it also breaks mods. What's more, because the recently released Anniversary Edition is actually an upgrade to the previously released Special Edition, the update will affect owners of either version.

Players had reported an issue with the game where the screen would show black with the music still playing.

Modders discovered that the latest build of Skyrim runs scripts faster than previous ones did, causing an issue with mods.

This new update fixes the problem. However, new Skyrim patches bring compatibility issues for mods until updated to the latest version.

And, as previously reported, this causes problems with the Skyrim Script Extender plug-in that's used for mods.

Until the Script Extender is updated, players will likely have problems playing the game with mods enabled.

In the meantime, it's possible to load the game through the Script Extender with "don't update automatically" selected. Or you can revert back to an older version of the game - there's a mod for that, of course.

More about The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

