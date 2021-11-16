Halo Infinite launches big on Steam

Halo Infinite's surprise launch of multiplayer last night led to over a quarter of a million concurrent players on Steam.

343's free-to-download MP saw a peak concurrent players figure of 272,586 on Valve's platform.

That makes Halo Infinite the most successful Xbox Game Studios title of all time on Steam, beating the likes of Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires 4 and Xbox Game Studios' previous biggest game on Steam, Halo The Master Chief Collection.

According to SteamDB, that peak concurrents figure is the 22nd highest ever on Steam. Skyrim is just above Halo Infinite with an all-time peak of 287,411, but it's ahead of the likes of Rust and Rainbow Six Siege.

It's worth noting that Halo Infinite's multiplayer is free, which will have boosted its popularity. But it's also worth noting its concurrents peak was set on a Monday. Typically games have the most players at the weekend, so it will be interesting to see whether the figure grows from here.

And the Steam stats only tell half the Halo Infinite story. It of course launched on Xbox consoles as well as on PC outside of Steam. I wouldn't be surprised if Halo Infinite pushed half a million concurrents last night.

343 launched Halo Infinite's multiplayer last night well ahead of the game's official 8th December street date as part of Microsoft's Xbox 20th anniversary celebration. It would have been a big surprise had it not been heavily suspected over the weekend.