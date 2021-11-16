Halo Infinite launches big on Steam

You and whose army?

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 16 November 2021

Halo Infinite's surprise launch of multiplayer last night led to over a quarter of a million concurrent players on Steam.

343's free-to-download MP saw a peak concurrent players figure of 272,586 on Valve's platform.

That makes Halo Infinite the most successful Xbox Game Studios title of all time on Steam, beating the likes of Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires 4 and Xbox Game Studios' previous biggest game on Steam, Halo The Master Chief Collection.

According to SteamDB, that peak concurrents figure is the 22nd highest ever on Steam. Skyrim is just above Halo Infinite with an all-time peak of 287,411, but it's ahead of the likes of Rust and Rainbow Six Siege.

It's worth noting that Halo Infinite's multiplayer is free, which will have boosted its popularity. But it's also worth noting its concurrents peak was set on a Monday. Typically games have the most players at the weekend, so it will be interesting to see whether the figure grows from here.

And the Steam stats only tell half the Halo Infinite story. It of course launched on Xbox consoles as well as on PC outside of Steam. I wouldn't be surprised if Halo Infinite pushed half a million concurrents last night.

343 launched Halo Infinite's multiplayer last night well ahead of the game's official 8th December street date as part of Microsoft's Xbox 20th anniversary celebration. It would have been a big surprise had it not been heavily suspected over the weekend.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Battlefield 2042's opening weekend has been a disaster

Hard crashes, server issues and persistent problems plague the early launch.

110

Halo Infinite multiplayer live today

UPDATE: Microsoft calls for patience with blue screen bug.

85

Xbox boss Phil Spencer laments Halo Infinite delay

"We should have known before and just been honest with ourselves…"

42

Teaser video for Halo TV show revealed ahead of Microsoft's Xbox Anniversary Celebration

Hello, Master Chief.

6

Respawn has "stuff in mind" for addressing Apex Legends' expanding weapon pool

"We know we can't keep releasing weapons without considering the health of the loot pool."

12

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

46

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store