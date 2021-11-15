Teaser video for Halo TV show revealed ahead of Microsoft's Xbox Anniversary Celebration

Hello, Master Chief.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 15 November 2021

A teaser for the Halo TV show has hit the internet ahead of a potential official showing during tonight's Xbox Anniversary Celebration.

The teaser was brought to light by Twitter account DexertoSpartans, and originated from an advert on Facebook.

The teaser doesn't show us much. We see a closeup of Master Chief popping on his famous helmet. Cortana says hello. That wonderful Halo music is present and correct. The teaser ends with confirmation Halo will appear on Paramount Plus in 2022.

The Halo TV show has had a rollercoaster production, and at one point was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. The nine-episode season was originally set for Showtime in the States, before shifting to Paramount Plus in February. It's due to air there at some point during the first quarter of 2022.

Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) plays Master Chief, Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show) plays Dr. Catherine Halsey, and Jen Taylor reprises her role from the games as Cortana.

Expect more during Microsoft's Xbox Anniversary Celebration, which kicks off at 6pm tonight. Watch along with us right here.

