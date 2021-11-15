Halo Infinite multiplayer live today

UPDATE 7.15pm: Microsoft has issued a call for console owners to be patient, as it pushes Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode live for all players.

"Please be patient, Spartans! We're aware of an issue where players are hitting a blue screen upon trying to launch #HaloInfinite," Microsoft wrote on Twitter via the Halo Support account. "Beta build is working through our systems and should hit your console as an update shortly. We're working as hard as we can to get you in the game."

Console fans attempting to boot up the game are currently being hit with a blue screen. On Twitter, Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb said fans should reboot their console and try again, and if that didn't work "go AFK for a bit and try again later today".

Two @Halo tips for you:

1) Reboot your console and you should get a prompt to update Halo Infinite. If that does not work, go AFK for a bit and try again later today.

2) Once you get it loaded, head over to customize your Spartan, weapons and vehicles. ? — Larry Hryb ? (@majornelson) November 15, 2021

Anyone been able to download Halo Infinite on Xbox yet? I've managed to get a 280mb file but it just blue screens... — Ian Higton (@IanHigton) November 15, 2021

Xbox cloud gaming pic.twitter.com/p56K55imlF — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) November 15, 2021

The Steam version of Halo Infinite's multiplayer appears to be live now, meanwhile.

ORIGINAL STORY 7.15pm: Surprise! Halo Infinite's multiplayer is available to play today, nearly a month before the game's official launch.

You can download Halo Infinite's free multiplayer mode right now and get playing, Microsoft revealed tonight during its Xbox Anniversary Celebration livestream.

Today's free release does not include Halo Infinite's campaign. You'll be able to play Master Chief's new adventure in full when Halo Infinite officially arrives on 8th December.

The past weekend saw numerous hints pointing to a shadow drop of Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode - and expectations were certainly high that Microsoft would deliver.

After all, it's been a long time coming. Halo Infinite was, of course, originally due to launch alongside the Xbox Series X/S last November - before being delayed a full year for a serious round of improvements and polish.

That said, this isn't the first time some have been able to try Infinite's multiplayer. Wes went hands-on with Halo Infinite's technical test back in September and said it all "feels great" - though there was a question mark over the game's battle pass progression.

So, what do you think? Time to get playing and find out. Or watch our Ian try it himself live below: