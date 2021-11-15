Nintendo of America's Doug Bowser has commented that they've been making "continuous improvements" to Joy-Con controllers.

Drift has been a major issue for Switch players since launch. Bowser was interviewed by The Verge on the success of the OLED model.

"As we've gone through the first five and a half years of the Nintendo Switch, we've observed gameplay, we've observed as people have returned units how they've worn, and we've been making continuous improvements overall to the Joy-Con, including the analog stick," he said.

"This latest version, Nintendo Switch OLED, has the same updated analog stick that's now available in the original Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite."

Last month, Nintendo's Ko Shiota, general manager of the company's technology development division, compared the controllers to car tires.

"Car tires wear out as the car moves, as they are in constant friction with the ground to rotate," Shiota said. "So with that same premise, we asked ourselves how we can improve durability, and not only that, but how can both operability and durability coexist? It's something we are continuously tackling."

In that same interview with The Verge, Bowser also responded to fan complaints about poor N64 emulation on Switch Online.

"We're constantly looking for ways to make our online features and those games better and continuing to add value through more services and more games as we go forward. We take the feedback very seriously, and we're continuing to look at ways to improve the overall performance. For us, it's about quality and great content at a great value."