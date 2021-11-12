Xbox's brilliant live quiz game 1 vs. 100 "definitely" making a comeback says report

Last seen in 2010 and sorely missed.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 12 November 2021

Those of a certain age will remember the pure delights of Microsoft's brilliant (but distressingly short-lived) 1 vs. 100, a mass-participation, gameshow-style live trivia quiz which launched on Xbox 360 back in 2009. It was fab and much-missed, and if a new report is to be believed, now "definitely" set to make a comeback.

That's according to journalist (and reliable rumour-smith) Jeff Grubb, who discussed a new in-development take on 1 vs. 100 as part of his Giant Bomb show. As reported by VGC, Grubb claimed the new project will be developed by Altspace VR - part of Microsoft's Mixed Reality division - and will utilise the 3D avatars recently revealed for Microsoft Teams.

"1 vs. 100 is coming back," Grubb revealed. "They are definitely making that game... and it seems like it's coming from the AltspaceVR team. They're spearheading the project and all of the avatars we saw in the Microsoft Teams thing last week. They're going to use those avatars and bring that stuff in."

1 vs 100 Season 2 Trailer.

1 vs. 100, which was based on the TV gameshow of the same name, was somewhat unique in that it featured weekly live matches scheduled at specific times. Players, as represented by their Xbox avatars, were either selected to be The One or The Mob, with the former trying to prove their trivia mettle against the latter in the hope of winning various Xbox-based prizes.

This isn't the first time we've heard word of a possible 1 vs. 100 revival, of course; Phil Spencer teased that Microsoft was exploring ways to resurrect the winning formula back in 2019.

"The problem with 1 vs 100 specifically," he told Stevivor, "is it's an IP that's owned by a a game show company. But I'll say Matt [Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios] and I have had a lot of discussions about the idea, whether it's that IP specifically or just the idea of what it was, [it's something] we'd love to go do. So we're out there kind of looking at ideas and talking to teams. Because I think that was one of those ideas... that might've been a little ahead of its time."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about 1 vs. 100

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

New roles added to Among Us

Seems sus.

4

Mario Party Superstars mini-game features special warning on how to "avoid irritation to your skin"

After N64 original caused "second-degree burn".

16

Mario Party Superstars overview trailer shows off classic boards and minigames

Ahead of this month's Switch launch.

10

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is out next month

The latest instalment features five "incredible" new party games.

7

Nintendo announces new Big Brain Academy focused on multiplayer

Look smart.

6

You may also enjoy...

Fall Guys has a Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever

But I get up again.

26

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Xbox Party Chat gets text-to-speech and speech-to-text as accessibility push continues

"We strive to make Xbox the most inclusive gaming platform on the planet".

5

Microsoft ditches Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play multiplayer from today

50+ games including Fortnite and COD: Warzone now actually free to play.

49

Digital Foundry | Best gaming headset 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

The best wired and wireless gaming headsets.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

11

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store