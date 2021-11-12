Xbox's brilliant live quiz game 1 vs. 100 "definitely" making a comeback says report

Those of a certain age will remember the pure delights of Microsoft's brilliant (but distressingly short-lived) 1 vs. 100, a mass-participation, gameshow-style live trivia quiz which launched on Xbox 360 back in 2009. It was fab and much-missed, and if a new report is to be believed, now "definitely" set to make a comeback.

That's according to journalist (and reliable rumour-smith) Jeff Grubb, who discussed a new in-development take on 1 vs. 100 as part of his Giant Bomb show. As reported by VGC, Grubb claimed the new project will be developed by Altspace VR - part of Microsoft's Mixed Reality division - and will utilise the 3D avatars recently revealed for Microsoft Teams.

"1 vs. 100 is coming back," Grubb revealed. "They are definitely making that game... and it seems like it's coming from the AltspaceVR team. They're spearheading the project and all of the avatars we saw in the Microsoft Teams thing last week. They're going to use those avatars and bring that stuff in."

1 vs 100 Season 2 Trailer.

1 vs. 100, which was based on the TV gameshow of the same name, was somewhat unique in that it featured weekly live matches scheduled at specific times. Players, as represented by their Xbox avatars, were either selected to be The One or The Mob, with the former trying to prove their trivia mettle against the latter in the hope of winning various Xbox-based prizes.

This isn't the first time we've heard word of a possible 1 vs. 100 revival, of course; Phil Spencer teased that Microsoft was exploring ways to resurrect the winning formula back in 2019.

"The problem with 1 vs 100 specifically," he told Stevivor, "is it's an IP that's owned by a a game show company. But I'll say Matt [Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios] and I have had a lot of discussions about the idea, whether it's that IP specifically or just the idea of what it was, [it's something] we'd love to go do. So we're out there kind of looking at ideas and talking to teams. Because I think that was one of those ideas... that might've been a little ahead of its time."