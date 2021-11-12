Warframe's biggest story expansion so far The New War arrives this December

Releasing simultaneously on all platforms.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 12 November 2021

The New War, free-to-play sci-fi shooter Warframe's highly anticipated new story expansion will launch simultaneously on all platforms this December, Digital Extremes has announced.

Unveiled during this year's TennoCon fan event (but teased back in 2018), The New War is described as Warfare's "biggest narrative expansion...so far", telling the story of a massive Sentient invasion from the perspective of multiple playable characters - including a Grineer Lancer called Kahl-175, Corpus engineer Veso, and Conclave Master Teshin. Digital Extremes has previously called The New War, the "most ambitious thing we've done".

"After countless years biding their time since the collapse of the Orokin Empire," explains the developer, "the Sentients have mustered a full-scale invasion force and are prepared to conquer a shattered and divided Origin System. Discover your power within and take control of new characters, weapons and a brand-new Warframe as you wage war across the stars."

Warframe - The New War Reveal Trailer.

Some of The New War's action - which will include new locations, mechanics, and gear - can be seen in Digital Extremes' 30-minute gameplay video (below) shared during TennoCon in July.

Ahead of The New War's arrival, Digital Extremes is, for the very first time, unvaulting some of its older top-tier Prime Warframes and their associated weapons, giving players a limited window to either acquire them using a new in-game resource known as Aya, earnable by completing missions, or immediately using Regal Aya.

The New War - Full 30-Minute Gameplay Demo.

A new set of Prime weapons and Warframes will be rotated in on a weekly basis starting on 16th November and running all the way into January as follows:

  • 16th November - Mag & Nova
  • 23rd November - Limbo & Trinity
  • 30th November - Mesa & Hydroid
  • 7th December - Volt & Loki
  • 14th December - Vauban & Ash
  • 21st December - Oberon & Nekros
  • 28th December - Valkyr & Saryn
  • 4th January - Ember & Frost
  • 11th January - Last Chance Part 1
  • 18th January - Last Chance Part 2

Digital Extremes is yet to share an exact date for The New War's arrival but will be holding a special developer livestream via Twitch on 30th November at 3pm in the UK/7am PT. The centrepiece of the livestream, as revealed so far, will be the release of a full cinematic trailer for The New War, but it wouldn't be entirely surprising to see a final launch date at the same time.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Warframe

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

GTA Trilogy adds Big Head mode in secret cheat code

Where's your head at?

12

GTA Trilogy has removed some cheats for technical reasons

Some fans also disappointed with changes in art style.

39

Marvel's Avengers welcomes PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man in new cinematic trailer

Arrives alongside first raid later this month.

8

Here's the GTA Trilogy remaster's full radio station track listing according to Rockstar

Around 47 original tracks omitted.

108

Ubisoft confirms January release date for Rainbow Six Extraction

Will include 14-day Buddy Pass for two friends.

6

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Feature | Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode has the potential to be something truly special

Finish the flight.

87

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

75

Feature | Halo Infinite multiplayer feels great - but there's a question mark over battle pass progression

Shields up.

32

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

10

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store