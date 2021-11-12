As PS5 turns one, Jim Ryan thanks fans for their patience amid "unprecedented global challenges"

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has thanked fans for their patience as PlayStation 5 remains out of stock a year after launch.

In a message published on the PlayStation Blog to celebrate the PS5's one year anniversary, Ryan noted the supply constraints that have made the console extremely difficult to buy.

"You've made PS5 the biggest console launch in history, and I truly can't thank you enough for your support and dedication this past year," Ryan said.

"I also want to thank everyone in the community for your patience. We continue to see historic demand for PS5 and we understand the inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for many of our customers.

"Rest assured that we are laser-focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible, it's something we work on every day across the company and remains my top priority. Again, we appreciate your patience as we navigate through these unprecedented global challenges.

"There's plenty of great things to come for PS5 in the future, and I look forward to sharing more of these extraordinary moments with you. Thank you again for being part of the PlayStation community and celebrating this milestone with us."

Sony has reportedly reduced its production forecast for the PS5 again because of "component and logistics constraints".

Sony had previously targeted more than 16m units assembled in the year ending March, but that has now been cut to 15m units, according to Bloomberg sources. This will make its target of 14.8m PS5 sales by March more difficult.

In an investor call last month, Sony said logistical issues and parts shortages have worsened, and PS5 sales last quarter were slightly below expectations. The resurgence of COVID-19 may also further impact component supply.

Sony also expanded its PlayStation Direct store to Europe this week, allowing consumers to purchase consoles and accessories directly from the company - although PS5 stock even remains elusive there.

Looking ahead, Ryan said there are more than 25 games in development for PS5 at PlayStation Studios, which has swelled with the acquisitions of Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Housemarque, and Nixxes.

In-development first-party PS5 games include God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West. The next-generation VR system is also set for PS5.

Ryan revealed the top 10 PS5 games played during PS5's first year, based on gameplay hours:

Fortnite Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 NBA 2K21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Destiny 2 MLB The Show 21 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Demon's Souls NBA 2K22

It's worth noting that this data only includes gameplay hours from 12th November 2020 to 30th September 2021, so the likes of FIFA 22 won't have made an impression on the list.

It's also worth noting Sony says this list only includes PS5 games, so PlayStation 4 games such as Call of Duty: Warzone people do play on PS5 won't be included either.