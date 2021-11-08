PlayStation hackers claim major PS5 breakthrough

Infamous hacking group Fail0verflow claims to have made major progress in its bid to break open the PlayStation 5's security.

Today, the collective said it had gained access to internal "PS5 root keys" used to decrypt parts of the PS5's firmware.

Fail0verflow did not provide any detailed information on how it had done this, and there's no suggestion the group will now share this information more widely.

But today's development is likely a huge concern for Sony, who will be keen to ensure the PS5 is not fully jailbroken, and that details of Fail0verflow's apparent progress are not publicised further.

"We got all (symmetric) ps5 root keys. They can all be obtained from software - including per-console root key, if you look hard enough!" Fail0verflow wrote this morning.

"Another one bites the dust [sunglasses emoji]".

Back in 2011, Digital Foundry reported on how Fail0verflow had left the PS3's security in tatters, after the group gained full control over what could be run on the console.

Fail0verflow gained further fame by hacking the PS4 and getting Linux and other custom firmware to run on Nintendo Switch.

Eurogamer has contacted PlayStation for comment.