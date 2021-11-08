Metal Gear Solid games pulled from sale over historical footage licenses

War has changed.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 8 November 2021

Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 have been removed from digital stores due to licensing issues with their usage of historical footage.

Konami has released a statement that explains the details.

"Thank you for playing the Metal Gear series," it reads. "We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from 8th November 2021.

"We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again."

The takedown affects Metal Gear titles across PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS and more, for both standalone titles and collections.

The full list of games is as follows:

  • PlayStation 3 METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION
  • PlayStation 3 METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION
  • PlayStation 3 METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION
  • PlayStation Vita METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION
  • PlayStation Vita METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION
  • PlayStation Now METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION
  • Xbox 360 METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3
  • Nintendo 3DS METAL GEAR SOLID SNAKE EATER 3D
  • GOG.com METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE
  • NVIDIA SHIELD METAL GEAR SOLID 2 HD for SHIELD TV
  • NVIDIA SHIELD METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV

The takedowns apply from 8th November. It's unclear whether the games will be back up soon including the licensed material, or if it will be removed from the games from now on.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (12)

Games in this article

Metal Gear Solid 2 (PS2 Platinum)

Metal Gear Solid 2 HD

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D: The Naked Sample

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's latest roadmap has mysteries all the way into December

Version 1.4.0 update arriving next week.

14

From Software is streaming 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay tomorrow

Ahead of next week's closed network test.

35

Zelda: Ocarina of Time had portals before Portal

Bit of a longshot.

14

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night's new update will feature a new character "not from the world of Bloodstained"

"We have been working closely with a well-known partner to bring their character (and a friend) into the game."

20

Former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig is working on a new Marvel game

A "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure".

47

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

146

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (12)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store