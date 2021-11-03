The Sims 4 adds scenario mode

Plus new plants in Blooming Rooms Kit.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 3 November 2021

A new scenarios mode has been added to The Sims 4 in a free update to the base game.

The Sims is, of course, known for its sandbox gameplay. But scenarios add mission style objectives for a more focused experience.

As a blog post explains, "the fun part is that there are different outcomes per Scenario and that there are many ways to achieve those outcomes. This means that there is more than one way to complete one Scenario so you as Simmers have multiple options toward the outcome that you want."

Two scenarios have been added so far - Finding Love After a Breakup and Making Money - with a third available for a limited time until 6th November called Too Many Toddlers.

As the name suggests, Finding Love After a Breakup has your Sim suffering from heartbreak and must find love again, either by salvaging a broken relationship or meeting someone new. Making Money, meanwhile, is a race to see how quickly your Sim can make 1m Simoleons from nothing.

Scenarios will be completed with a new household, so won't overwrite any existing games.

Over time, some scenarios will be tweaked while others will be available on a limited basis.

In addition, the Blooming Rooms Kit will be available from 9th November across all platforms (PC, Mac, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles), adding new plants to the game with which to decorate homes.

Both updates come as part of the Season of Selves.

For a full list of details, as well as bug fixes, check out the blog post.

