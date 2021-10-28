Sackboy: A Big Adventure might be heading to Steam

Bag it up.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 28 October 2021

A listing for Sackboy: A Big Adventure was briefly found on SteamDB, before the details were completely locked from Steam.

The listing, codenamed "Steel PC", has one key giveaway that reveals that it is indeed Sackboy.

The listing includes the further codename "Marmalade Content", which ties in with the "Project Marmalade" codename for Sackboy: A Big Adventure that was found in the huge Nvidia database leak back in September.

Nvidia played down the leak at the time, but the database regained eyeballs when Ubisoft reportedly fired a takedown notice last month, giving it some more credence.

Moreover, a number of games in the list have since been officially announced, most notably God of War's PC port.

In related news, Sony just announced it has launched a whole new PC label for its ports, suggesting many more are on the way.

I suspect we won't be waiting too long for an official announcement of Sackboy's landing on PC.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

More about Sackboy: A Big Adventure

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Nintendo releases free demo for Metroid Dread

A Halloween treat.

15

Resident Evil Village has now sold over 5m

Just as we enter the spooky season.

9

Trans dev who left Guardians of the Galaxy team praises Eidos for crediting her - and doing so correctly

Despite leaving studio prior to release.

39

Acclaimed action-adventure Death's Door comes to PS4, PS5, and Switch in November

Caw blimey.

5

Metroid and Tetris 99 join forces with a new theme

Varia-tion.

4

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

146

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

7

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store