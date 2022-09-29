If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation's Sackboy: A Big Adventure heading to PC

Plus Returnal PC footage seemingly leaks.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

A PC release of Sackboy: A Big Adventure has been announced by PlayStation's Latin America YouTube account, seemingly ahead of a wider reveal.

According to the video (below), the game will release on PC on 27th October, with pre-orders available today.

The early reveal comes alongside yet another leak for a PC version of Housemarque's shooter Returnal.

Watch on YouTube
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Trailer de Características de PC

Rumours of Returnal on PC have been around for a while: details were spotted on SteamDB back in May, and earlier this month Digital Foundry's Alex Battaglia spotted PC features in a GDC talk from the developers.

Now a video of the game's menu has leaked on Icon-Era, including extra visual options supporting Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR. It suggests Returnal on PC could have considerable visual improvements over the PlayStation 5 release.

The leaked video has been pulled by Sony, somewhat legitimising its authenticity.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will also have visual improvements over the console version. The trailer notes it will have 4K and 120fps options, as well as support for ultra-wide 21:9 monitors, Nvidia DLSS, and VRR.

Sony is gradually launching many of its console games on PC, with the recent Spider-Man Remastered being its second biggest launch on the platform.

A release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves on PC was just announced by Naughty Dog: 19th October.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch