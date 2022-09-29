PlayStation's Sackboy: A Big Adventure heading to PC

A PC release of Sackboy: A Big Adventure has been announced by PlayStation's Latin America YouTube account, seemingly ahead of a wider reveal.

According to the video (below), the game will release on PC on 27th October, with pre-orders available today.

The early reveal comes alongside yet another leak for a PC version of Housemarque's shooter Returnal.

Watch on YouTube Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Trailer de Características de PC

Rumours of Returnal on PC have been around for a while: details were spotted on SteamDB back in May, and earlier this month Digital Foundry's Alex Battaglia spotted PC features in a GDC talk from the developers.

Now a video of the game's menu has leaked on Icon-Era, including extra visual options supporting Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR. It suggests Returnal on PC could have considerable visual improvements over the PlayStation 5 release.

The leaked video has been pulled by Sony, somewhat legitimising its authenticity.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will also have visual improvements over the console version. The trailer notes it will have 4K and 120fps options, as well as support for ultra-wide 21:9 monitors, Nvidia DLSS, and VRR.

Sony is gradually launching many of its console games on PC, with the recent Spider-Man Remastered being its second biggest launch on the platform.

A release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves on PC was just announced by Naughty Dog: 19th October.