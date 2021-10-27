Ghost Recon Breakpoint's Operation Motherland update is a story mode alternative that lets you conquer the island

Ubisoft has indefinitely delayed Ghost Recon Frontline's planned closed test following a less-than-stellar reception to the controversial free-to-play battle royale, but it's continuing to update 2019's Ghost Recon Breakpoint with a significant single-player focused experience.

The Operation Motherland update, due out 2nd November, revolves around the new Conquest mode, which is described as an alternative mode to Ghost Recon Breakpoint's story mode. Here's the setup:

"Your mission on Auroa is over and Nomad has left the island. A few months later, the island has become a key strategic target for powerful countries interested in controlling the island and its technology.

"The CIA aims to ease global tensions by giving the power on the island to a neutral force -- Ito and the Outcasts -- turning Auroa into an autonomous country.

"This operation, led by Karen Bowman, is called Motherland."

In Conquest Mode you choose from a variety of missions and decide wether to extract or eliminate the four Bodark Lieutenants. As you progress through Operation Motherland, you free Auroa from the Bodarks, with the help of the Outcasts and Karen Bowman.

Conquest mode also sees the return of faction warfare. As you conquer Auroa, the Outcast presence increases in the wild and in encampments, making faction warfare more frequent. You'll notice road checkpoints, convoys, hostage situations, and patrols fill the island based on faction presence, Ubisoft said.

As for the island itself, Ubisoft said players can expect some changes, with new atmospheres specific to five separate zones providing an overall autumn/winter feel.

Weather changes including cloudiness, rain, fog conditions, and sunniness will vary more around the island based on region. You'll notice more variety from day to day as well as more environmental effects including insects, fumes, grasses and bird flight.

Meanwhile, Conquest mode lets you unlock optical camo, which lets you be invisible to enemies up to a certain distance, and the maximum XP level has been raised to 99.