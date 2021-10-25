Here's a fresh look at Halo Infinite's campaign

Hmm, upgrades.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 25 October 2021

Microsoft has unveiled a fresh look at the Halo Infinite campaign over a year since its last infamous reveal.

The video below sets the scene for the campaign, which sees Master Chief fight back against the Banished forces on Zeta Halo.

The campaign, visually at least, seems to be in better shape than it did last summer. There's plenty of trademark Halo chaos, which incorporates the tools players got their hands on during the recent multiplayer technical preview events.

There's a Tacmap, which displays objectives:

1

There's an upgrades tab, too:

2

It all feels a bit Ubisoft open-world trademark. There are Banished strongholds for you to take down, and you can spawn vehicles from orbit.

8

Story wise, you're trying to work out what's going on with Cortana, who's a villain now. You've got a new mysterious AI called The Weapon to help you out.

7

There are plenty of familiar Covenant enemies to fight. Craig has a beard now.

3

There are a few new enemies, too, such as the agile Skimmers:

4

A sadistic Spartan killer called Jega 'Rdomnai:

5

And The Harbinger of the Truth, who doesn't seem to like the Forerunners - or Chief:

6

Halo Infinite comes out 8th December.

