Valheim dev teases the Mistlands biome update with work-in-progress screenshot

The future gets clearer.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 23 October 2021

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studios has teased the upcoming Mistlands biome update with a work-in-progress screenshot.

Following last month's launch of the Hearth & Home update, the majority of the development team behind the hit indie Viking game started working on the Mistlands, Iron Gate Studios said in a blog post on Steam.

The focus here is more on adventure and exploration than on building, Iron Gate said. There's no footage, but Iron Gate shared an in-progress screenshot of Mistlands, below:

1

"... please keep in mind that this is not a final version, and that the landscape will likely change quite a bit before we figure out just exactly what the Mistlands will look like," Iron Gate stressed. "It's also still too early to say what the implementation of the Mistlands will mean for your existing worlds, but we will keep you updated once we know more."

Iron Gate said a biome update takes quite a while to develop, so it's having a look at smaller updates to be released beforehand. One of these is "something to make the Mountains a bit more interesting, especially for those of you who love to explore new places".

Two new pieces of concept art were shared of this "mysterious new place that players will get to explore in the Mountains":

2
3

Iron Gate said Hearth & Home may get additional tweaks and small updates, such as bug fixes and balance adjustments, in the near future, but it's all steam ahead on Mistlands. There's no release window for when the update will release.

