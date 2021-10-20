Watch Tom Holland fall out of a cargo plane in Uncharted movie trailer leak

It's been a long journey for Sony's Uncharted movie, but now, well over a decade after its original announcement and a total of seven directors later, the first teaser trailer featuring Tom Holland's Nathan Drake is here - albeit it in leaked form.

The freshly leaked trailer - which has surfaced online ahead of a rumoured official reveal tomorrow, 21st October - has been popping up across the internet throughout the day, with Sony's lawyers fighting a losing battle of whack-a-mole in a bid to take it down.

It's a swift and ugly bit of footage in a current form - a garish, off-screen shaky-cam recording - but does offer (if you squint a bit) our first look at Tom Holland's young Nathan Drake in action.

Leaked off screen footage of the Uncharted Movie trailer. Full trailer is expected tomorrow.



Movie seems to release in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZBOiDSIjnR — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) October 20, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

And notably, for those wondering how much the movie might borrow from Naughty Dog's acclaimed video game series, the trailer heavily features a sequence clearly inspired by one of Uncharted 3's most memorable set-pieces - in which Drake is ejected from the back of a cargo plane and attempts to scramble to safety as its innards are slowly expelled.

Elsewhere, there's the briefest look at Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Wahlberg was, you might recall, originally cast in the role of Drake when the Uncharted movie was first announced), plus a joke about a Scottish accent.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Trailer.

The whole thing ends with reconfirmation that the Uncharted movie will, following its COVID-related delay into next year, be opening exclusively in cinemas on 18th February 2022.