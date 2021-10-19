New Pokémon teased in frankly rather creepy found footage video

Witch is it?

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 19 October 2021

A new Pokémon has been teased via a scary found footage video tape released in time for Halloween.

Supposedly this is a promotional trailer for next year's much-anticipated Pokémon Legends: Arceus. But really, it feels more like Pokémon's take on Blair Witch. Lavender Town was nothing on this.

The footage, which looks like it was recorded on a shaky old VHS camera, shows vague shapes moving in the background while someone narrates what they can see. And then... it doesn't end well.

"Is that - a Pokémon? Is that a Growlithe? No, a Vulpix? No, it's not that either," the person recording the footage says.

"The tip of its tail is red and swaying... Oh! I think it's turning this way!

"It's adorable... The white fur on top of its head and around its neck is so fluffy... Its eyes are round and yellow...

"Wh-what's that?! Gwaaah! [muffled noises of distress, tape goes silent]."

Yes, I'm pretty sure I just heard a Pokémon kill a man.

Fans have various theories on what the new Pokémon might be, but it seems likely this is a new species (or new Hisuian form of an existing Pokémon) which will debut in Arceus next year.

Earlier this month, we got confirmation of the game's Monster Hunter-like structure. The game's word will feature various large areas for you to go battle big creatures - before returning to your hub to retool and heal.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about Pokémon Legends Arceus

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Pokémon Go's postponed Liverpool event welcomed 20k fans in-person

And one giant Snorlax inflatable.

2

Monster Hunter: World hits 20m units shipped

Global success.

13

Pokémon Super Pet Contest announced to celebrate release of remasters

May the best Poké-pet... win!

Yoshida "positive" about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox

"We are still in discussions with Microsoft."

27

Kingdom Hearts producer says the team is still "undecided" on the idea of native Switch ports

"We believe that the Cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players."

28

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

44

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store