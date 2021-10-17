Kingdom Hearts producer says the team is still "undecided" on the idea of native Switch ports

Kingdom Hearts series producer Ichiro Hazama has opened up on why the team decided to bring the main Kingdom Hearts trilogy to Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming and not native ports.

In an interview with our friends at Nintendo Life, Hazama said: "For some time, our director Tetsuya Nomura had expressed his desire to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, him having seen and heard the demand, and so a great deal of consideration went into this internally.

"Bringing these titles to Nintendo Switch proved to be quite difficult for various reasons, including the storage capacity of the hardware, but we're excited that we were able to make it happen for the first time ever by utilizing the Cloud service."

When asked if there could be native ports developed some time in the future, Hazama said it was still "undecided".

"At this moment in time, the production of a native version is undecided," he said. "We believe that the Cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, but we are always excited to hear feedback from our fans and want to thank them for all their support."

Nintendo made the announcement of the cloud editions during the recent final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character confirmation, which was Sora, the main star of the Kingdom Hearts franchise.