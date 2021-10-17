Kingdom Hearts producer says the team is still "undecided" on the idea of native Switch ports

"We believe that the Cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 17 October 2021

Kingdom Hearts series producer Ichiro Hazama has opened up on why the team decided to bring the main Kingdom Hearts trilogy to Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming and not native ports.

In an interview with our friends at Nintendo Life, Hazama said: "For some time, our director Tetsuya Nomura had expressed his desire to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, him having seen and heard the demand, and so a great deal of consideration went into this internally.

"Bringing these titles to Nintendo Switch proved to be quite difficult for various reasons, including the storage capacity of the hardware, but we're excited that we were able to make it happen for the first time ever by utilizing the Cloud service."

When asked if there could be native ports developed some time in the future, Hazama said it was still "undecided".

"At this moment in time, the production of a native version is undecided," he said. "We believe that the Cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, but we are always excited to hear feedback from our fans and want to thank them for all their support."

Nintendo made the announcement of the cloud editions during the recent final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character confirmation, which was Sora, the main star of the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

New Gotham Knights cinematic leans on Penguin, Court of Owls

It's a hoot.

17

Minecraft's big The Wild Update detailed, due 2022

PC games consolidated into one launcher, coming to Game Pass.

5

Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new seasonal model and battle pass

Let's dig in.

5

Blizzard responds to Diablo 2 Resurrected server issues

"We wanted to provide some transparency around what is causing these issues."

15

Pokémon Go's next five years: plans for the future of AR, and when the game runs out of Pokémon

A chat with Niantic, now this summer's dust has settled.

8

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

44

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store