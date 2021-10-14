Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer opens UK studio

Sledgehammer Games, one of the key studios behind the Call of Duty series alongside Treyarch and Infinity Ward, has announced a new studio in the bustling UK development hub of Guildford.

The studio will support Sledgehammer's other teams in the US, Australia and Canada in its development of Call of Duty: Vanguard's content updates as well as future projects.

In a press release, Sledgehammer Games Guildford's new boss Liz Wyle said the region had "a long history of video game development, and as a result, there's a lot of top-tier talent and an existing game dev community there and in the surrounding towns. We're also an easy reverse commute in from London, which has a huge talent pool".

A number of vacancies were also published as part of the announcement, including level designers, technical artists, animators, and producers.

"I'm just really excited to bring our studio brand to the UK, along with the incredible franchise we get to work on. It's another opportunity to do our own small part to grow the industry, in a place where there's a huge number of talented developers," said Sledgehammer exec Andy Wilson.

Wilson continued: "As we have done in our other locations, we will be looking to build partnerships with schools and universities to help nurture and grow the next generation of talent."

Sledgehammer is currently working on the finishing touches for Call of Duty Vanguard before its release on 5th November.