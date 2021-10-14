Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer opens UK studio

The hammer lands in Blighty. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 14 October 2021

Sledgehammer Games, one of the key studios behind the Call of Duty series alongside Treyarch and Infinity Ward, has announced a new studio in the bustling UK development hub of Guildford.

The studio will support Sledgehammer's other teams in the US, Australia and Canada in its development of Call of Duty: Vanguard's content updates as well as future projects.

In a press release, Sledgehammer Games Guildford's new boss Liz Wyle said the region had "a long history of video game development, and as a result, there's a lot of top-tier talent and an existing game dev community there and in the surrounding towns. We're also an easy reverse commute in from London, which has a huge talent pool".

A number of vacancies were also published as part of the announcement, including level designers, technical artists, animators, and producers.

"I'm just really excited to bring our studio brand to the UK, along with the incredible franchise we get to work on. It's another opportunity to do our own small part to grow the industry, in a place where there's a huge number of talented developers," said Sledgehammer exec Andy Wilson.

Wilson continued: "As we have done in our other locations, we will be looking to build partnerships with schools and universities to help nurture and grow the next generation of talent."

Sledgehammer is currently working on the finishing touches for Call of Duty Vanguard before its release on 5th November.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Call of Duty: Vanguard

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Gaming forum ResetEra acquired for a cool $4.5m

For "significant opportunities to increase advertising revenue".

40

Nintendo Switch OLED UK launch comfortably beat Switch Lite

Already accounts for 7% of UK Switch sales this year.

21

The Last of Us set photos show our best look yet at Joel

And a ruined downtown Boston.

43

Rainbow Six Siege caster Michael Stockley dies aged 24

"Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community."

1

Sony celebrates five years of PlayStation VR with free game giveaway

Available in November.

104

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

71

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store