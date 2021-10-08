The Shenmue anime gets its first trailer

I see.

News by Martin Robinson, Deputy Editor
Updated on 8 October 2021

We've known for a while that One Punch Man director Chikara Sakurai and producer Yu Suzuki were working together to bring us a Shenmue anime, and now we've got our first look at the Cruncyroll/Adult Swim production in action - and it looks pretty decent!

With an understandable focus on the action of the series rather than its more ponderous moments where star Ryo Hazuki feeds a kitten or goes for a long walk at night across town so he can play Hang-On, it's a high energy look at the world of Shenmue as established in the first three games. Indeed, there are several memorable moments such as Ryo's encounter with Lan Di as well as his arrival in Hong Kong, as seen at the start of Shenmue 2.

Will this anime give fans the closure they've been waiting so long for? After the much-anticipated Shenmue 3 also ended on a cliffhanger, there's been murmurings the story might wrap in a medium outside of video games - but to be honest, I'm happy for Ryo to be in pursuit of his father's murderer for as long as possible if it means we get some more sweet Shenmue action.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about Shenmue III

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Deputy Editor

Martin is Eurogamer's features and reviews editor. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

Related

Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi confirms departure from Sega

"A new Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is born…"

5

The Last of Us Part 2 comes to PlayStation Now

Dina see that coming.

77

Back 4 Blood leads new additions to Xbox Game Pass

Get Ridden this Halloween.

53

Far Cry 6 includes a couple of QR code teases

For Blood Dragon Netflix anime and mystery Far Cry project.

2

Metroid Prime 3 developer reveals scrapped open world plans

Concept dropped after Wii specs revealed.

47

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

38

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

7

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store