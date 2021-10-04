512GB Xbox Series X SSD expansion card spotted

Solid intel.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 4 October 2021

A 512GB expansion SSD for Xbox Series X/S has popped up online, prior to an official announcement.

The Seagate-made storage expansion card is roughly half the storage size of the existing 1TB card, and has now appeared on both French and US retailers (thanks, Windows Central).

Without an official announcement there's no knowing exactly how much the 512GB model will cost, though we expect something around half of the 1TB model's £220 RRP. There's no sign yet of any model with more storage.

Promotional materials also show a USB-based SSD storage option, which would be used for transfering games back and forth off to your main SSD options. (You can't run Xbox Series X/S games from a USB storage device, but shuttling them back and forth is a lot easier than redownloading them.)

Currently, the Seagate 1TB SSD card is the only size available to expand your Xbox Series X/S space. (The Xbox Series X has 1TB of built-in SSD memory, while the Series S has 512GB.) Like an old-school memory card, it simply wedges into your console's memory expansion slot.

1
Image credit: Windows Central.

