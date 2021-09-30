Scarlet Nexus coming to Xbox Game Pass today

And more from the Tokyo Game Show.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 30 September 2021

With the Tokyo Game Show now in full swing, Microsoft just finished up its Xbox event with a number of announcements.

Among them was the news that Scarlet Nexus will arrive on Xbox Game Pass today.

The action-RPG was released in June on current and last-gen consoles to a generally positive reception.

Bandai Namco also revealed new details about the game's first DLC, which adds new Bonding Episodes, Crush Vision and some new outfits.

1

Microsoft also announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives in Japan, Australia, Brazil and Mexico from tomorrow.

We also got a glimpse of Forza Horizon 5 running on PC, along with features such as ray tracing on ForzaVista, the vehicle viewing mode, and the recommended specs for running the game. Forza Horizon 5 is available on Xbox Cloud Gaming from release day.

A number of other games, all set to be released on Xbox Game Pass, were showcased, including Back 4 Blood, the co-op zombie shooter by the creators of Left 4 Dead, AI: Somnium Files, a Japanese mystery adventure from the developer of the Zero Escape series, and Mighty Goose, a run and gun shooter developed by Blastmode and MP2 Games.

We also got a new release trailer for Back 4 Blood.

Finally, we saw a number of overtures to the Japanese gaming community, with an announcement by Bethesda that Starfield will feature full Japanese localisation, incorporating over 300 actors and over 150,000 lines of dialogue.

Arkane Austin also confirmed Redfall will have full Japanese localisation.

Phil Spencer and Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami had a chat to discuss the present and future of game development in Japan.

The event ended by showcasing a number of indie titles from Japan and Korea set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass, including Craftopia, The Good Life, RPG Time, Lapin, Unsouled and Eternal Return.

