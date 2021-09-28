PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 September 2021

The PlayStation 5 is the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold.

GamesIndustry.biz reports Sony's console shot through the 1m sold mark in August, just 39 weeks after launch - and three weeks faster than the PlayStation 4.

GI notes the supply-constrained PS5 enjoyed an uptick in sales after more stock came into the market from July.

GI, citing data from GfK, said over 151,500 games consoles were sold in the UK in the four weeks to 28th August, which means 1.4m game consoles have been sold on these shores so far this year - a figure up by more than a third over last year.

PS5 was the top-selling console in August, Nintendo Switch second, with Xbox Series S and X in third.

The best-selling game of August was - you guessed it - Grand Theft Auto 5. Yep, that monster is still trucking. The best-selling new game was PS5 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, in second place. But it's worth pointing out GSD's game sales data does not include download numbers from some key players, such as Nintendo and Bethesda.

In July, Sony said PS5 had hit an impressive 10m sold, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation ever globally.

The 10m sales figure was achieved on 18th July, just under a month faster than the PlayStation 4.

PS5 launched on 12th November 2020 amid the pandemic and with demand significantly outstripping supply. Scalping has been a real problem as PS5 remains sold out at most retailers.

In July, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said the company was focused on making more stock available.

"While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply," he said.

"I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (12)

More about PlayStation 5

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

PlayStation says it knows there's still many PS5 features to add

"When I look back at the list of things we need to do, there's a lot."

198

Twitch reportedly launching new security tools to combat hate raiding

Streamers can require phone verification to use chat.

22

Billion dollar firm Activision Blizzard agrees $18m fund "to compensate and make amends"

For those affected by harassment and discrimination.

7

Here's our first look at Joel and Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal and the child.

30

Netflix is making a "fun-filled" The Witcher spin-off for kids

CiriBeebies.

20

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

40

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (12)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store