Donkey Kong expansion coming to Super Nintendo World

Drumming up tourism from 2024.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 28 September 2021

Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World will be expanded with a huge new Donkey Kong-themed area, due in 2024.

The DK-themed land will boost the overall size of Universal Studios' Nintendo park by 70 per cent and include a new roller coaster among other attractions.

A Donkey Kong expansion for the park had been widely expected, as a warp pipe themed with DK logos was spotted tucked away in a corner of the existing Mario-themed area.

Universal describes plans for the area as including "interactive experiences and themed merchandise and food". If there isn't a place to play bongo drums, I'll be disappointed.

"Guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live," the description continues.

"I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario," Nintendo legend and Donkey Kong creator Shigeru Miyamoto said today. "I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests."

1

Last month, Nintendo World was forced to suspend several rides after a stack of Goomba statues plummeted to the ground. The Goombas fell just next to the ride's track, close to where a Yoshi car was passing by, but not directly onto anywhere guests could have been. No injuries were reported.

Super Nintendo World finally opened to public in March after nearly a year's delay due to the global pandemic. Originally, it had been set to launch alongside the Tokyo Olympics back in 2020.

Across the Pacific, Super Nintendo World Orlando is now reportedly aiming for a 2025 opening, while construction continues on another park in California.

