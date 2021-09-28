Battlefield 2042's delayed open beta rolls out next week

Battlefield 2042 will host its delayed open beta test next week on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Everyone will be able to play from 8th to 9th October, with early access starting from the 6th for pre-order customers or EA Play members.

You'll be able to begin preloading the beta from 5th October to jump in when ready.

The series' Conquest mode will be on offer to try, with rocket launchpad map Orbital set to host the action. Four specialists will be available to play as.

Earlier this month, Battlefield 2042's release date was pushed back by a month to 19th November, from its previous 22nd October launch date.

The game's open beta was also delayed - it would have taken place sometime this month instead.