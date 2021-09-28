Battlefield 2042's delayed open beta rolls out next week

Early access from 6th October.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 28 September 2021

Battlefield 2042 will host its delayed open beta test next week on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Everyone will be able to play from 8th to 9th October, with early access starting from the 6th for pre-order customers or EA Play members.

You'll be able to begin preloading the beta from 5th October to jump in when ready.

The series' Conquest mode will be on offer to try, with rocket launchpad map Orbital set to host the action. Four specialists will be available to play as.

Earlier this month, Battlefield 2042's release date was pushed back by a month to 19th November, from its previous 22nd October launch date.

The game's open beta was also delayed - it would have taken place sometime this month instead.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Splitgate gets mantling

Lift off.

5

Fortnite buffs XP in first big Cube season update

Better shape.

1

343 makes Halo Infinite's next multiplayer preview available to everyone on Xbox

Insider out.

9

Halo Infinite datamine reveals helmet attachments, weapon charms and an emblem based on The Rock's infamous fanny pack photo

Through the eye of a Needler.

13

Naughty Dog offers update on The Last of Us multiplayer project

"In short, we're working on it."

39

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 Reloaded: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

21

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store