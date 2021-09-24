French outlet which successfully defended Quantic Dream bosses' lawsuit releases statement

Cleared of all charges.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 24 September 2021

French investigative news outlet Mediapart has published a statement after being cleared of all defamation charges filed by Quantic Dream execs David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière.

It's the first formal statement to come from any of the parties involved since the court verdict was reached earlier this month.

The statement reveals Cage and de Fondaumère had objected to seven passages in Mediapart's article concerning their actions as executives at Quantic Dream, developer of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. It also revealed details of offensive photomontages of staff and practices which raised questions under French labour law.

Three of the passages were quickly dismissed by the court, while four were examined further. The ruling earlier this month eventually ruled all of these had "a sufficient factual basis".

Specifically, the court found passages relating to de Fondaumière's dismissal from the studio, subsequent receipt of €100k, and then continued working at the company to all be accurate.

The court also found reporting on the studio's dismissal procedures for other employees to be accurate, as well as a finding that Quantic Dream had not properly declared some payments to staff.

Finally, the court found the report was written in "good faith", was in the public interest, and that Mediapart had approached both Cage and de Fondaumière for their responses.

As reported earlier in the week, legal action by Quantic Dream as a studio against Mediapart plus fellow French publication Le Monde also failed.

But Cage and de Fondaumière's personal case against Le Monde did succeed. A report by Solidaires Informatique, translated by Eurogamer, states Le Monde's case had been weakened as it could not meet a burden of proof for certain elements of its reporting without divulging the anonymity of its sources.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Heavy Rain

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Chris Pratt says he's been working hard on Super Mario's voice

"It's-a me."

61

Nintendo fans fear European Switch Online N64 games will be 50hz

"We have nothing to announce on this topic."

30

Ubisoft reportedly fires takedown notice at GeForce Now games list

uPlayed.

13

Chris Pratt to play Mario in Super Mario movie

Jack Black is Bowser, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong.

59

Nintendo Switch Online adding higher "Expansion Pack" tier

With N64 and Mega Drive games.

82

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

40

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch