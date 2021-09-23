Kirby's return leaked ahead of tonight's Nintendo Direct

Infinite unDiscovery. 

News by Martin Robinson, Deputy Editor
Updated on 23 September 2021

Nintendo's Japanese website has leaked what appears to be one of the big surprises for tonight's Direct presentation, with a new Kirby game - which roughly translates to Kirby Discovery - appearing alongside a spring 2022 release date.

It would mark the first big instalment for the series since 2018's Kirby Star Allies - a charmingly detailed platforming throwback, we said in our Kirby Star Allies review - although smaller spin-off entries have found their way onto the eShop in the shape of Super Kirby Clash and Kirby Fighters 2.

The image on Nintendo's Japanese site shows Kirby in what looks like a post-apocalyptic setting, surrounded by rusting cars and dilapidated buildings. The gritty Kirby deboot that no-one in particular has been waiting for? Probably not, and there's really not that much time left until we find out for sure.

Other images suggested that Bayonetta 3 might be in for a long overdue showing tonight, and then there's also the issue of the expected Nintendo Switch Online update and the reveal of the mysterious new Switch controller.

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Deputy Editor

Martin is Eurogamer's features and reviews editor. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

