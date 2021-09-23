Chris Pratt to play Mario in Super Mario movie

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt will play Mario in Nintendo's upcoming animated Super Mario movie, which will release in cinemas during "holiday 2022.

Nintendo announced the casting of numerous Mushroom Kingdom names tonight in its latest Nintendo Direct, including Queen's Gambit star Anna Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day as Luigi.

Jack Black will voice Bowser. Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad. Seth Rogen will voice Donkey Kong.

Announcing the names, Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto said that Mario would talk quite a bit in this film, though not with the usual voice of long-time Super Mario star Charles Martinet. Instead, Martinet will cameo in another role.

Kamek will be voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson, Cranky Kong by Fred Armisen and Spike by Sebastian Maniscalco - as the voice actor leaked himself back in August.

There was no mention of who was playing Birdo.

The long-awaited Super Mario movie is being made by Minions production company Illumination, and was first announced back in 2017.