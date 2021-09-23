Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

While we wait for news on the next instalment in the Mario Kart series - I really hope this doesn't happen during the NIntendo Direct that's going on right now because then I'd look really stupid - Square Enix is stepping up to the plate with an unlikely follow-up to 1999's Chocobo Racing.

Chocobo GP is coming to Switch in 2022, and takes characters familiar from the Final Fantasy series and puts them into the comforting mold of the kart racer. There are chocobos, moogles and mages, all squished into karts and using magicite to take each other down in their efforts to cross the finish line first.